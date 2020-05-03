|
Shirley M. Ivey of Floral City, FL, passed away at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL on April 24, 2020 at the age of 72. Shirley was born in Milford, MA on July 29, 1947 to Anthony J. Tieuli, SR. She spent her life as a caregiver for others, specifically developmentally delayed adults. Shirley even took many of those she cared for into her own home so they could have a comfortable and happy home life outside of an institution. 12 years ago, she relocated to Floral City, FL from Douglas, MA with her husband Larry. Shirley was Catholic by faith and a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Inverness, FL. In her spare time she enjoyed baking and was an excellent Italian cook making some of the best eggplant parmesan and pasta e fagioli you have ever tasted. She loved to dance and she loved her family fiercely.
Those left to mourn Shirley's passing include her husband of 12 years, Larry Ivey of Floral City, FL; her father, Anthony J. Tieuli, SR of Inverness, FL; daughters: Kimberly Tougas of Floral City, FL, Amy Santos and her husband Jesse of Sebago, ME, Amanda Ivey-Beatty and her husband Dan of Sturbridge, MA; brothers: Tony and Ron Tieuli, both of Whittinsville, MA; Baby sister, Linda Veneziano of Bellingham, MA; grandchildren: Madison Tougas and Emily Santos, her many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and extended family. Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband, Errol Tougas in 2001, stepmother, Gilda (Mancini) Tieuli and her sister, Ruthann Toledo in April, 2020.
Cremation care by the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 3, 2020