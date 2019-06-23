Shirley Pesche, 90, died on June 20, 2019 at her daughter's home in Dunnellon. She was born into this life on January 1, 1929 to the late Charles and Julianna (Budnick) Hancock in Chicago, IL. Shirley moved to Dunnellon in 1992 and was a parishoner at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Citrus Springs. She was the mother of five children, step-mother of seven children, grandmother of twenty grandchildren, great grandmother of thirty eight great grandchildren and great great grandmother of nine great great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Citrus Springs. Shirley's family will be receiving relatives and friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6-8PM at Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon. Entombment will follow the Mass at Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills, FL.
