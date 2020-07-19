1/1
Shirley Roseman
Shirley (Bugga) Roseman, age 89 years, of Homosassa FL, died peacefully Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at Seven Rivers Hospital in Inverness, with nurse Kcinnamon by her side. We would also like to thank Lindy Decker and her staff at All About Caring for their years of wonderful caring they gave our aunt. Shirley was born on July 19th, 1930 in Chicago, IL to Angeline and George Krueger. Shirley started working as a Librarian in Spring Grove, IL, and lived most of her youth in Fox Lake, IL.
Shirley moved to Ely, MN, where she owned and operated a Resort and cabins on Lake Vermillion until she moved to Homosassa in 1989.
Shirley spent the rest of her career working for the Homosassa State Park until her retirement at age 75. Shirley loved the outdoors, her swimming pool, Animal Planet, playing Yahtzee and laughing with her family. She will be remembered fondly as "BBB", Big Boss Bugga and giving out half of a piece of doublemint gum to her nieces and nephews.
She was survived by her sister Oral Deans and brother Bruce Krueger and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial date TDB. On line condolences may be made at www.hooperfuneralhome.com.
Shirley will be laid to rest at Mt. Carmel cemetery in Antioch, IL date TBD.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 19, 2020.
