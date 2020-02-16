|
Shirley Spoto, 73, of Beverly Hills, FL died on February 13, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala. Shirley was born on February 18, 1946 in Magee, Mississippi, daughter of Melvin and Stella Gerhartz. She was a Registered Dental Assistant. Shirley moved to Beverly Hills in 1996 from Millstone Township, NJ. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills. Shirley served as a guardian ad litem.
Mrs. Spoto is preceded in death by her great grandson, Andrew.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph C. Spoto, Sr.; her son, Douglas Arms and his wife Lauren of Tampa, FL; four bonus children, Joseph Spoto, Jr. of Dunnellon, FL, Faith Ries of Kenilworth, NJ, Mary Spoto of Madison, GA, and Anthony Spoto of Clifton, NJ; two grandchildren, Jonathan Arms and Ryan Arms both of Tampa, FL; eight bonus grandchildren, Amber Whetham of Granger, IN, Jessica Sipich of Portage, IN, Katelin Palmer, Ashley Palmer, and Kyle Palmer all of Madison, GA, Olivia Spoto of Kenilworth, NJ, Samantha Ries and Daniel Ries both of Kenilworth, NJ; and four bonus great grandchildren, Nathan, Dillon, Dana, and Eleanora "Ella."
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Spoto will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, FL.
The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell will be at a later date. Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020