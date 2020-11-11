Sovona Russell Smallridge, 55, of Inverness, FL formerly of Greenup, KY went to be with our gracious Lord on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital. Sovona was born October 24, 1965 in Russell, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Evelyn Mevin Russell; a sister, Linda Morley of Amsterdam, Ohio; three brothers, Jeffrey Russell of Ashland, KY, David and Denny Russell both of Greenup, KY; a sister-in-law, Emily Russell of Von Ormy, TX.

Surviving her are two daughters, Ashley Coburn Beamon of Ashland, KY and Jessica (Chris) Spearman of Inverness, Florida; the love of her life Tracy Curtis; a sister, Patty (Roger) Hilton of Homosassa, FL, two brothers, Mike Russell of Von Ormy, TX and Keith (Terri) Russell of Columbus, OH, She has 4 beautiful granddaughters, Mackenzie, Krysten (Mic), Angela, and Adriana and two special sister-in-laws Mossie Russell and Terry Russell.

In addition, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She will be forever missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store