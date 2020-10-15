Spencer Dickerson, 83, of Lake Panasoffkee, FL passed away on October 2, 2020 at the Citrus Memorial Hospital, Inverness, FL. Spencer was born to the late "Guy Boy" and Pearl Dickerson on November 27th, 1936, Thanksgiving Day, in Huntington, West Virginia. He worked as a Master Electrician for many years, specializing in Control Panels and having the opportunity of working on the Pentagon and the Space Center. He bravely and honorably served our country as a member of the United States Army and enjoyed telling stories of his time in the military and all that he experienced. He married his beloved wife, Delain, on February 6, 1955 and together with family, moved to Florida in 1972.

Spencer will be remembered for being a wonderful father and role-model. He loved the Lord and his family dearly, even going so far as to become a long term caregiver for many of his family members, including his father-in-law and his mother. Spencer enjoyed music and playing guitar a well as watching and participating in all types of sports when time allowed, including baseball and boxing. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, also known as the IBEW and was very active in the DAV and he helped organize events.

Along with his parents, Spencer was preceded in death by his loving wife, Delain, on July 23, 2020 and his son, Michael David Dickerson. Those left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Susie Scott of Lake Panasoffkee, FL; his son, Scott Dickerson (Tiki) of Inverness, FL; his four grandchildren, David Scott Garnett (Rachel), Jake Scott (Ashley), Jesse Scott, and Michael David Dickerson, Jr. (Christina); and his eight great-grandchildren, Nolin Scott, Khale Scott, Lauryn Scott, Gage Parrott, Braxton Dickerson, Korah Garnett, Lea Garnett, and Millie Garnett. Spencer will be greatly missed by many.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Mr. George Lee and Mr. Philip Farris conducting the services. Calling hours start at 1:00 PM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to be made to the D.A.V. Cremation with Care is under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store