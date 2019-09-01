|
Stacia Lee Raulerson, 77 of Homosassa, died August 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 17, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Jerry and Gale Lee. In 1970, she married her husband Oscar R. Raulerson. They moved to Citrus County, from Jacksonville FL, in 1973 where she owned and operated her own custom home décor business for 25 years.
Her love of animals began, when Stacia, as young girl, appeared with the Cherokee Ranch Wild West Rodeo as the youngest cowgirl performer in the U.S. This is what led to her passion for all animals and their care and rescue. She will be remembered for her loving spirit and generosity towards those close to her, as well as all of humanity.
Stacia is preceded in death by her parents Jerry Lee and Gale Wilson Thomas. She is survived by her loving Husband Oscar Ray Raulerson; Step-Daughters Kristina Perkins, Lisa Ortega and Randi Manderson; grandchildren Daniel Cribbs, David Cribbs, Christopher Cribbs, Riler Maloney and Garrett Maloney.
Per Stacia specific request, there will be no Celebration of Life, but she would love to have donations made in her name to the Humanitarians of Florida, 1031 N. Commerce Ter., Lecanto, FL 34461 or Florida Cancer Specialist and Research Institute, 2231 Hwy 44 West Unit 203, Inverness, FL 34453. Condolences may be offered at www.wilderfuneral.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019