Stanley Arthur Harvazinski passed away peacefully at his home in Lecanto, Florida on June 24, 2019 at 3:15 p.m. Stan was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 8, 1931 to Stanley John Harvazinski and Josephine (Wolynski) Harvazinski.
He served our country honorably for four years in the Navy during the Korean War. After completing his service, he returned to New York and spent the next 29 years as a firefighter in the New York City Fire Department.
Upon his retirement in 1986, Stan and his wife, Elizabeth Anne, retired to Naples, Florida. Sadly, in 1993 Stan lost Elizabeth Anne, his beloved wife of 38 years.
In 2004, he relocated to Lecanto, Florida, with his loving friend and companion, Sue J. Bernens. Stan and Sue both became active members of the West Citrus Elks Lodge 2693, The American Legion Post 155, and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2013. Stan was a generous and friendly gentleman who loved to visit these organizations and socialize with his many friends.
Many will miss him. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Harvazinski, of Woodside, New York, and nephews and nieces. Dorothy has arranged for a Catholic Mass in New York to honor Stan. Interment will be in Naples Memorial Gardens, Naples, Florida beside his late wife, Elizabeth Anne.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on July 14, 2019