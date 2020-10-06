1/1
Stanley C. Olsen
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley C. Olsen of Tierra Verde, Florida, Lecanto, Florida and Gilford, New Hampshire passed away at his home on Lake Winnipesaukee surrounded by his loving wife Betty, his children and grandchildren on September 30, 2020 at the age of 92. Stan was an eclectic entrepreneur and visionary, a pioneer in the computer business and, later, a transformative real estate developer in Citrus County, Florida. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to many.
Born on August 15, 1928, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Stan grew up in nearby Stratford as the third of four children. From an early age, he displayed a talent for technology and the persistence needed to take on and solve the trickiest of problems. As a teenager, he and his brother Ken built and repaired radios in their father's basement workshop.
While a student at the University of Connecticut, Stan met fellow student Betty MacVicar on a bus headed to a New Hampshire camp, part of a college program to help underprivileged children. They became inseparable. Soon thereafter, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. Stan and Betty married so that they could be together as Stan moved from post to post while he became an expert in automatic radar and later a radar instructor. This would prove to be just the first of many adventures in their 67-plus years of marriage.
After Stan completed his military service, they moved to Massachusetts where Stan worked at MIT, putting his military education and expertise to use helping to build some of the world's first digital computers. Meanwhile, he attended Northeastern University where he completed a Bachelor's degree in Engineering Management at night. In 1957, Stan and Betty moved to Sudbury MA and Stan joined his brother Ken and Harlan Anderson to form a new company in Maynard that planned to build components for computers - Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC). Over the next 25 years, he served in many leading roles, helping grow DEC into the world's second-largest computer company. Stan especially enjoyed the opportunity to create something from nothing, whether that meant creating new departments, locations, product lines or sales channels.
Inspired by a few visits to New Hampshire's stunning lakes region, Stan and Betty purchased a home on Governors Island on Lake Winnipesaukee in 1966. Stan, Ken, and their families spent many summers together on the lake. In the late 1970s, Stan brought Digital to up to Merrimack, New Hampshire. In the process he discovered his love of developing real estate.
Stan left Digital in 1982 and over the next year sailed with Betty in Florida, the Bahamas, and up the East Coast. They moved to Citrus County, Florida, where Stan partnered with Sam Tamposi and Jerry Nash on the development of the Villages of Citrus Hills. This led to a second career developing businesses and property throughout the region including Meadowcrest, KC Crump restaurant, Rock Crusher Pavilion and Amphitheater, an RV Park and more. Most notably, he created Black Diamond Ranch, a 45-hole Tom Fazio-designed world-class golf course, once rated one of the top 100 golf courses in the world.
Stan served on the boards of many companies and several colleges. He received honorary doctorate degrees from Saint Anselm College and Northeastern University. Stan encouraged others to do what they loved to do. His career advice to friends and family was simply "do more of what you are good at." He passed his entrepreneurial spirit on to his children and grandchildren.
At the spry young age of 82, he said he was finally ready to retire and enjoy, in his own words, "the good life." He loved nature, water, going out to eat and enjoying a glass of red wine, listening to music, mastering Sudoku and spending time with his wife, family and friends.
Stan will be deeply missed by his wife Betty, sons Bruce and Jon, daughters-in-law Paula Donovan Olsen and Carole Dempsey, son-in-law Steve Johns, and six grandchildren: Michaela Olsen (Rob Kovacs), Christine Johns Bell (Tim Bell), Woody Olsen, Molly Olsen, Richard Olsen, and Annie Olsen, four nephews, two step-grandchildren and many other close family members and friends. Stan is predeceased by his brothers Ken and David Olsen, his sister Eleanor Brown and his beloved daughter, Beth Olsen Johns.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 9, at 11 AM at Bedford Presbyterian Church in Bedford, New Hampshire. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, attendance will be limited to immediate family. It will be live-streamed on the "Bedford Presbyterian Church NH" YouTube page for anyone who wishes to attend virtually.
There is also a participatory virtual memorial gathering scheduled for October 25th at 4PM. Please see gatheringus.com for details.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Food Bank of Citrus County, Florida or the New Hampshire Food Bank.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bedford Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
(603) 524-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
October 5, 2020
Amazing man rip
Avi Armon
Neighbor
October 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
PATRICIA JOHNS
October 4, 2020
My 1st job was at Digital in 1966, when I was in High School. It was obvious how the employees learned to respect of the founders. THANK YOU, Stan and Ken, for giving me at age 16 a job that taught me work ethics and respect for my superiors. God Bless, Stan and his family. RIP.
Maryann (Barilone) Fisher
October 4, 2020
Thanks for creating DEC. Best company I ever worked for.
Terry Melle
Coworker
October 4, 2020
Those of us who worked at Digital Equipment Corporation recognize the achievements of Stan and realize his talented contributions to it’s success.
He will be missed.
Joseph Ring
Coworker
October 4, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lisa Swing
October 4, 2020
Mr. Olsen,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey
October 4, 2020
I didn’t know Stan personally but having worked at DEC for 27 1/2 years I am very thankful to him for allowing this poor kid from Boston to succeed at work, accomplish many of my dreams as a young boy, and live out a retirement that continues to reward me with grandkids, happy children, and a wife that has been by my side for 44 plus years. RIP sir!
Stephen Webber
Coworker
October 4, 2020
What an awesome man Stan was. He and my grandfather, Bill Stansbury, were close, my mom worked for him and in recent years, I served in the capacity of promotions at the Canyon. It is so very sad for this world to lose such a down-to-earth, yet successful man with great visions and skills to make those visions come to life.
SUSAN SHIPP
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved