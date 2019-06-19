Stanley Everett Norris, 85, died peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2019 after a short illness, at home in Floral City, FL with his wife, two daughters and son-in-law by his side. He was born on Sept. 10, 1933 in Fitchburg, MA to Roy and Lea (Bourette) Norris. Stanley served his country honorable and proudly during the Korean War in the U.S. Army and was a retired machinist, shop maintenance technician and machine repairman by profession. He moved to Floral City in 1995 from Lebanon, CT and was a Lifetime Member of the VFW in Inverness, FL and loved fishing.

Stanley is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Leona C. Norris of Floral City; daughters Julianna Zimmerman (husband James) of Anna, ILL and Jaqueline Daniels (husband Myron) of Meriden, CT; 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; brother Richard Norris of Ft. Smith, AR and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Thurs., June 20, 2019 from 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL, where a chapel service will be held at 12:30 P.M. with Chaplain Peter Thompson of HPH Hospice officiating. Military honors will follow at 2:30 P.M. at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL with the Florida Army National Guard and American Legion Post #155 Honor Guard officiating.