The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Stanley Edward Hollback Sr., age 80 years, of Homosassa, will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. Cremation will follow at Hooper Crematory, Inverness. Friends may call from 12 noon until the time of service Saturday at the Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Mr. Hollback was born May 11, 1940 in Blackfork, OH to Stanley and Madelyn (Carter) Hollback and came to Homosassa 34 years ago from Ironton, OH. He was a retired Union Steward for Goodyear Tire and Rubber. Mr. Hollback enjoyed working on cars, building cars, going to casinos and fishing. He was very helpful to many with his big heart and all the grandkids calling him "Dad". Mr. Hollback was a Golden Glove champion and a Hell's Angel rider.
He was predeceased by his parents; a brother: Paul Hollback; 2 sisters: Janice Castle and Patricia Adams and a brother in law: Wilbur Thacker. Surviving are his wife of 59 years: Marybelle Thacker Hollback; 2 sons: Stanley Edward (Kimberly) Hollback Jr.,and Travis (Heather) Hollback, both of Homosassa; 3 daughters: Kay Stanley (Harold) Blair and Mary Ann (Robert) Luscomb, both of Homosassa; Kimberly (Larry) Jones, Ruskin; 2 Brothers in marriage: Henry Thacker and Gary Thacker; 2 sisters: Deanna (Tom) Kammer, Heath, OH; Linda Hollback, Ironton, OH; 13 Grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and another on the way.
Arrangements under the direction of the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes.