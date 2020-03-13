Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley J. Michalski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley J. Michalski, age 54, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Bayfront 7 Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, FL.

Born to Marion Silva and Bernard Michalski on January 25, 1966, in Hyannis, MA, Stan moved to Gulfport, FL at an early age and quickly learned to enjoy fishing and hunting, two of his many lifelong passions. Together with his wife and partner of 17 years, Shelly Michalski, Stan recently moved to Homosassa, FL, where he fulfilled his lifelong dream of owning acreage in the woods where he could live a lifestyle which he was so passionate about.

Always outgoing and personable, Stan seemingly had an ability to connect with everyone whose path he crossed. He lived life to the fullest and always did anything within his means to help others through personal endeavors and volunteering, primarily for veteran based organizations. He has touched the lives of many through his humor, his help, and his love, and will be missed by everyone he knew.

He is survived by his wife Shelly and her son Mark, his son Joshua, his daughter Haley and her children Raelynn and Mycoll Jr. as well as his Mother Marion, and his siblings Allison, Mary-Jo, Mikey, and Lorraine. Family and relatives can find peace knowing that Stan is finally able to ride his motorcycle with his lost father figure, Bill Love, eternally as he had always looked forward to when he passed.

Sign the guest book at

Stanley J. Michalski, age 54, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Bayfront 7 Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, FL.Born to Marion Silva and Bernard Michalski on January 25, 1966, in Hyannis, MA, Stan moved to Gulfport, FL at an early age and quickly learned to enjoy fishing and hunting, two of his many lifelong passions. Together with his wife and partner of 17 years, Shelly Michalski, Stan recently moved to Homosassa, FL, where he fulfilled his lifelong dream of owning acreage in the woods where he could live a lifestyle which he was so passionate about.Always outgoing and personable, Stan seemingly had an ability to connect with everyone whose path he crossed. He lived life to the fullest and always did anything within his means to help others through personal endeavors and volunteering, primarily for veteran based organizations. He has touched the lives of many through his humor, his help, and his love, and will be missed by everyone he knew.He is survived by his wife Shelly and her son Mark, his son Joshua, his daughter Haley and her children Raelynn and Mycoll Jr. as well as his Mother Marion, and his siblings Allison, Mary-Jo, Mikey, and Lorraine. Family and relatives can find peace knowing that Stan is finally able to ride his motorcycle with his lost father figure, Bill Love, eternally as he had always looked forward to when he passed.Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Citrus County Chronicle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close