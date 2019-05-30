Stanley "Spitz" Kman, 86, of Inverness, FL died on May 28, 2019 at his home. Stanley was born on April 22, 1933 in Dickson City, PA, son of Stanley and Mary Kman. He served as a Military Policeman in the US Army during Korea. Stanley was a machinist for Rowe International Inc., retiring in 1992. He moved to Inverness in 1997 from Wharton, NJ. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus #6391. Stanley was a member of the American Legion Post 91 in Wharton, NJ and the Inverness Elks. He loved to cook, read and share time with family.

Mr. Kman is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Kman. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Catherine Kman of Inverness, FL; three children, Stanley Kman and wife Karen of Bel Air, MD, Sally Keefe and husband Daniel of Hopatcong, NJ and Ellen Van Dyk and husband Warren of Lake Hopatcong, NJ; two brothers, John Kman and wife Alice of Factoryville, PA and Andrew Kman of E. Stroudsburg, PA; sister Marion Kman of Dickson City, PA; five grandchildren, Heather and Zachary Van Dyk and Owen, Ryan, and Catherine Keefe.

A Funeral Mass for Mr. Kman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services. Interment will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell with Military Honors.