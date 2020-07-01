Stephen C. Leonard, 73, of Inverness, FL slipped away on June 25, 2020. Stephen was born on March 6, 1947 in Waltham, MA, the son of the late John and Eleanor Leonard.
Steve was a veteran of the US Army serving from 1964 to 1967. He was paratrooper in the 508th Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division.
While living in Massachusetts, Steve worked as a commercial fisherman in Fairhaven and retired from the US Postal Service. He moved to Florida in 1989. He was dedicated member of the VFW Post 4337 Honor Guard, the 82nd Airborne Division Dan Campbell Chapter, the DAV, and the American Legion.
Steve enjoyed every minute he spent with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He was known for his generosity, humor, and good looks. His incredible strength earned him the nickname "Bull" at a very young age. Steve could also weave a story that was sure to captivate his audience. Amazing enough, some of these stories might actually have been true.
His hobbies included loving his family, golfing, fishing, woodworking, and camping with his lovely bride Judy. He was also a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness.
Survivors include his wife, Judith Leonard; three children, Arthur Leonard and his wife Anne Marie of Lakeville, MA, Michael Leonard and his wife Lisa Lee of Cambridge, OH, and Debra Singh and her husband Jay of Hernando, FL; two brothers, John Leonard and his wife Myrna of Natick, MA and David Leonard and his wife Verna of Grand Junction, CO; and four grandchildren, Michael Leonard, Kaitlin Rollason, Matthew Leonard and Kenneth Rollason II.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Daniel S. Campbell All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Div Assoc. 2121 Anchor Ave., Spring Hill, Florida 34608. A Memorial Service with Military Honors for Mr. Leonard will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.