The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Stephen Holowka, age 94, of Inverness, Florida, will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. He died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Inverness, Florida. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Inverness, FL. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 15, 2019