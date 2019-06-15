Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-2271
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
501 W Main St
Inverness, FL 34450
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
The Service of Remembrance
Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes, 501 W Main St
Inverness, FL
View Map
Resources
Stephen Holowka Obituary
The Service of Remembrance for Mr. Stephen Holowka, age 94, of Inverness, Florida, will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. He died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Inverness, Florida. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Inverness, FL. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 15, 2019
