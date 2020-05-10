|
|
Stephen J. Mikulas, 70, of Homosassa, FL passed away May 2, 2020, at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL. He was born in Youngstown, OH on March 16, 1950 to the late Stephen A. and Helen (Hlad) Mikulas, and was also loving known to his family and lifetime friends as (Pucker Up) Piffy. Steve was a Steel Worker for U.S. Steel for 35 year was and a loyal member of the Steel Workers of America Union. He arrived to the Florida area in 2007, coming from Pittsburgh, PA. Steve was Roman Catholic by faith. Additionally, he was a member of the 40/8, Voiture 1219 Citrus County, and the American Legion Post 155, Crystal River, FL. Steve enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends, and often volunteered his services to the same organizations. One of his most favorite pastimes was to D.J. his voluminous collection of music, especially Oldies from the '50s and '60s and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Jubak. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Shawn Mikulas of Homosassa; son Michael Mikulas of Easley, SC; and his extended family consisting of two cats, Romeow and Juliat; brother Rick Jubak; sisters Connie (Mikulas) Solomon, Kimberly (Jubak) Palm, Helen(Jubak) Malloy, Pat (Jubak) Lombardo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stephen's Urn will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date. Cremation with Care arrangements, under the care of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 10, 2020