Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Florida National Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Mikulas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen J. Mikulas


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen J. Mikulas Obituary
Stephen J. Mikulas, 70, of Homosassa, FL passed away May 2, 2020, at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL. He was born in Youngstown, OH on March 16, 1950 to the late Stephen A. and Helen (Hlad) Mikulas, and was also loving known to his family and lifetime friends as (Pucker Up) Piffy. Steve was a Steel Worker for U.S. Steel for 35 year was and a loyal member of the Steel Workers of America Union. He arrived to the Florida area in 2007, coming from Pittsburgh, PA. Steve was Roman Catholic by faith. Additionally, he was a member of the 40/8, Voiture 1219 Citrus County, and the American Legion Post 155, Crystal River, FL. Steve enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends, and often volunteered his services to the same organizations. One of his most favorite pastimes was to D.J. his voluminous collection of music, especially Oldies from the '50s and '60s and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Jubak. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Shawn Mikulas of Homosassa; son Michael Mikulas of Easley, SC; and his extended family consisting of two cats, Romeow and Juliat; brother Rick Jubak; sisters Connie (Mikulas) Solomon, Kimberly (Jubak) Palm, Helen(Jubak) Malloy, Pat (Jubak) Lombardo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stephen's Urn will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date. Cremation with Care arrangements, under the care of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now