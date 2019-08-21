|
|
Stephen J. Smith Jr. (Butch/Steve), age 74, beloved brother, father, father-in-law, grandfather, (Papa), brother-in-law, and uncle passed away on August 18, 2019, surrounded by his family in Cape Coral, FL.
Born in Wayland, MI on October 10, 1944; the youngest of nine children. He married Marilyn Goings of Holly, MI on December 8, 1966. They were married for 32 years until the time of Marilyn's death in 2002.
Stephen lived in Wayland the majority of his life; raising five children together with his wife. He enjoyed deer hunting, ice fishing and morel mushroom hunting; he was always ready with a joke to tell and loved spending quality time with family and friends. After retiring from Spartan Foods with thirty-two years of service, he and Marilyn relocated to Floral City, FL. In 2016, he moved to Cape Coral, FL to be near his daughter Linda and her family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn; daughters: Ruth Ann Smith and Pam Morales; Parents: Stephen Smith and Hazel (Jones) Harrington; Brothers: John, Sam and Arnold Harrington; Sisters: Alice Belka, Dorothy (Dot) DeHaan and Shirley (Jean) Sonner.
He is survived by his remaining loved ones: Son: Leon Morales (Arch), GA; Daughters: Becky (Pete) Lango, GA; Beth (Tom) Miros, GA; Linda (Lane) Crowe, FL; Sisters, Peg Merren and Annette Snyder, both of MI; Grandchildren, Stephanie Toris, Stephen Miros, Shane Toris, Richard Toris, Geremy Jones, Rio Crowe, Brooklyn Crowe and Alexis Crowe as well as fourteen (14) Great-Grandchildren; and two sister-in-laws, Margaret (Larry) Harden, FL and Susan (Art) Parks, MI and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be held at Charles E. Davis Funeral Home of Inverness FL on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with a graveside burial following at Hills of Rest Cemetery in Floral City, FL. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the hour of service.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019