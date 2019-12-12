|
Stephen Ronald Emsley, born on February 7, 1943. Steve was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan.
He joined the Navy in 1961 and served for four years. He married Carol and they lived in Northville, Michigan for 30 years. This is where they raised their two children,
Kersten and Steve.
Steve retired from Chrysler Corporation I 2001. His dream was to move to Florida, although Michigan was always home.
His son, Steve, married Ann Marie Kotylo and she blessed him with two grandsons, Stevie and Maxwell. No grandfather could love his grandsons more.
Steve and Carol celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary August 9th of this year.
He lived a very full life and was very blessed.
Steve is survived by amazing family and friends. There are too many to list but are appreciated and loved.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 11am – 3pm with a service at 1pm to begin with the Navy Military Honor Guard at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL 34465.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019