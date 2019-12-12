Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Services
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
(352) 746-4551
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Fero Funeral Home with Crematory
5955 North Lecanto Highway
Beverly Hills, FL 34465
View Map
Stephen Ronald Emsley


1943 - 2019
Stephen Ronald Emsley Obituary
Stephen Ronald Emsley, born on February 7, 1943. Steve was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan.
He joined the Navy in 1961 and served for four years. He married Carol and they lived in Northville, Michigan for 30 years. This is where they raised their two children,
Kersten and Steve.
Steve retired from Chrysler Corporation I 2001. His dream was to move to Florida, although Michigan was always home.
His son, Steve, married Ann Marie Kotylo and she blessed him with two grandsons, Stevie and Maxwell. No grandfather could love his grandsons more.
Steve and Carol celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary August 9th of this year.
He lived a very full life and was very blessed.
Steve is survived by amazing family and friends. There are too many to list but are appreciated and loved.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 11am – 3pm with a service at 1pm to begin with the Navy Military Honor Guard at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL 34465.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019
