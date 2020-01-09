Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Daniel Bradley. View Sign Service Information Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Grace Bible Church 6382 W. Green Acres St. Homosassa , FL View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 4:00 PM Grace Bible Church 6382 W. Green Acres St. Homosassa , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Steven Daniel Bradley, 34, of Lecanto, Florida, passed away suddenly on December 31, 2019. A native of Painesville, Ohio, he was born April 6, 1985 to Daniel Ray and Bonnie Joan (Buckius) Bradley.

Steven moved here in November of 1985 from Thompson, Ohio with his parents and was a lifelong resident of Lecanto, graduating from Lecanto High School. He then began working at his family's business, U-Kill'Em Pest Control in Inverness, and was a sales representative there until his passing.

Steven was a passionate and talented professional sprint race car driver and was also a lifelong member of Grace Bible Church of Homosassa.

Steven is survived by his parents, Daniel and Bonnie Bradley; loving wife Amanda Jane Bradley, with whom he shared thirteen years; loving children Talyn Manning and Sky, Blaze and Chase Bradley, all of Lecanto, Florida; sister Valerie Helms (husband Derek) of Palm Bay, Florida and nephew Leyton Helms and niece Faith Helms of Palm Bay, Florida.

Friends will be received on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 3:00 to 4:00 P.M. at Grace Bible Church, 6382 W. Green Acres St., Homosassa 34446, where a funeral service will take place at 4:00 P.M. with Pastor Ray Herriman officiating. Interment will be private.

