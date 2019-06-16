Steven Jay McKenzie passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019 with his family at his side. Steven was born December 18, 1961 near Levittown, PA. He attended high school at Wachusett Regional High School in Holden, MA, graduating in 1979. Following high school, Steven served his country honorably in the United States Navy in the early 1980s as a Quartermaster aboard ship. Steven travelled the world extensively and achieved the rank of Petty Officer (2nd class). Following separation from the service Steven enjoyed long term employment at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, CT and worked in a variety of positions including Test Grinder and Pressure Valve Tester in the construction of submarines for the navy.

Steven is preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Peterson McKenzie, born in Sterling, MA, and by his father, James Law McKenzie born in Leicester, MA and a long time resident of Inverness, FL.

Steven leaves behind his ex-wife and friend, Madeleine Fendell McKenzie of Inverness, FL, and a child from that union, Joseph James McKenzie of Wildwood, FL. Steven also leaves behind his two brothers, James M. McKenzie of North Syracuse, NY, and Scott McKenzie of Inverness, FL, and one sister, Lisa McKenzie Brygger of Inverness, FL.

Steven was a man of strongly held opinions, and a Christian who studied the Bible and tried to live by its teachings. He devoted his life to the care of his autistic son, Joseph (Joey).

A Funeral Service of Remembrance will be held on June 25, 2019 at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home located at 3075 S. Florida Avenue, Inverness, FL at 11 AM with Reverend Kevin Ballard of Calvary Chapel of Inverness officiating. Friends are invited to join Steven's family in visitation beginning at 10:00 AM until the hour of service.

Following the chapel service, Steven will be laid rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, where full military honors will be rendered by Inverness VFW #4337 Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary