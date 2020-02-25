|
Steven Joseph Privé, 64, of Floral City, FL, passed away on February 7, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Burlington, VT on June 2, 1955 to the late Joseph Alfred Privé, Jr. and Carmen Florence (Kane) Privé. Steven moved to Tampa from St. Albans, VT in 1962 with his family. He relocated to the Inverness area in 1978, where he worked as a carpenter in the construction industry. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. Steve loved a good beer, a good story, and good BBQ. Steve was preceded in death by his former partner Michelle Parker and his wife, Kelly Cox. He is survived by his son Jesse Joseph Privé of Inverness, FL and his stepson Greg Parker of Tampa, FL; his sisters Alice Privé and Jane Privé of Gulfport, FL; his brothers David Privé of Tampa, FL, Paul Privé of Seffner, FL, John Privé and James Privé of Inverness,FL, as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Private cremation with care arrangements by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020