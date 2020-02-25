Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Privé
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Joseph Privé

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Joseph Privé Obituary
Steven Joseph Privé, 64, of Floral City, FL, passed away on February 7, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Burlington, VT on June 2, 1955 to the late Joseph Alfred Privé, Jr. and Carmen Florence (Kane) Privé. Steven moved to Tampa from St. Albans, VT in 1962 with his family. He relocated to the Inverness area in 1978, where he worked as a carpenter in the construction industry. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. Steve loved a good beer, a good story, and good BBQ. Steve was preceded in death by his former partner Michelle Parker and his wife, Kelly Cox. He is survived by his son Jesse Joseph Privé of Inverness, FL and his stepson Greg Parker of Tampa, FL; his sisters Alice Privé and Jane Privé of Gulfport, FL; his brothers David Privé of Tampa, FL, Paul Privé of Seffner, FL, John Privé and James Privé of Inverness,FL, as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Private cremation with care arrangements by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now