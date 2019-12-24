Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Home
5430 West Gulf to Lake Hwy
Lecanto, FL 34461
352-795-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart C. Simmons


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stuart C. Simmons Obituary
Stuart C. Simmons, age 57, of Hernando, FL, passed away December 18, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. Stuart was born on January 26, 1962 in Staten Island, NY to Kenneth and Beverly (Barnes) Simmons. He grew up in Citrus County, FL, was a Self-Employed Contractor and a member of the First Assembly of God in Inverness, FL.
In addition to his father, Stuart was preceded in death by his daughter, Raegan Elizabeth Simmons; one nephew, Shawn Harrison.
Survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Beth" Simmons; Mother, Beverly Simmons; son, Stuart Simmons, II and his companion Sarah Smith; one brother, Stephen Kenneth Simmons and his wife, Shawn; one sister, Sheryl Harrison and her husband, Lonnie; one grandson, Gage Alexander Simmons; one nephew, Shane Simmons; one niece, Sheree Ekker and extended family.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Family will be receiving friends on December 28, 2019 at the First Assembly of God in Inverness, FL from 2 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now