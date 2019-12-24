|
Stuart C. Simmons, age 57, of Hernando, FL, passed away December 18, 2019 at his home under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. Stuart was born on January 26, 1962 in Staten Island, NY to Kenneth and Beverly (Barnes) Simmons. He grew up in Citrus County, FL, was a Self-Employed Contractor and a member of the First Assembly of God in Inverness, FL.
In addition to his father, Stuart was preceded in death by his daughter, Raegan Elizabeth Simmons; one nephew, Shawn Harrison.
Survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Beth" Simmons; Mother, Beverly Simmons; son, Stuart Simmons, II and his companion Sarah Smith; one brother, Stephen Kenneth Simmons and his wife, Shawn; one sister, Sheryl Harrison and her husband, Lonnie; one grandson, Gage Alexander Simmons; one nephew, Shane Simmons; one niece, Sheree Ekker and extended family.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Family will be receiving friends on December 28, 2019 at the First Assembly of God in Inverness, FL from 2 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Dec. 24, 2019