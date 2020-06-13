Sue Frances Burkhard
Sue Frances Burkhard of Inverness, FL passed away at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville on June 8, 2020 at the age of 75. A Funeral Service of Remembrance is scheduled for Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM from the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home and will be conducted by Pastor Harvey Dunn. Following the chapel service, burial will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness. Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 13, 2020.
