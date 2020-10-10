1/1
Susan Marie Paine
1954 - 2020
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL - The Service or Remembrance for Mrs. Susan Marie Paine, 65, of Crystal River, FL, who died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Homosassa, FL, will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2 p. m. at the Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory. Friends are welcome to call on the family on Sunday afternoon one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to family at HooperFuneralHome.com.
Mrs. Paine was born on December 15, 1954 in Queens, NY and was the daughter of the late Robert and Vera (Kovsh) Burley. She was a lunch room lady at Crystal River High School. An avid New York Yankees fan, she loved feeding people. Mrs. Paine enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and fishing. When she was younger she enjoyed riding motorcycles. She took care of her kids and grandkids. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved the beach and was often say that "salt water fixes everything".
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her granddaughter Alexa Burley. Survivors include her 3 sons, Eddy L. Burley and his wife Heather, Matthew L. Paine and Robert Joseph Paine; her brother, Robert Burley and her sister Barbara Burley. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Elayna Burley, Jacob Burley, Trenton Paine and Grace Paine.
The Homosassa Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Calling hours
01:00 PM
OCT
11
Service
02:00 PM
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory
8495 W Grover Cleveland Blvd
Homosassa, FL 34446
352-628-3237
