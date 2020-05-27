Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Susan Warren


1941 - 2020
Susan Warren Obituary
Susan Pearl Warren, 79 of Beverly Hills, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. Sue was born in Newark, NJ on 3-28-41, and moved to Florida in 1972 where she made it her permanent home.
Susan worked as a secretary and realtor in St. Petersburg, FL until she retired, and then relocated to Beverly Hills where she had lived for over 25 years.
Susan loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and gardener, and she was a long time member of the Beverly Hills Garden Club. She was also an active volunteer in the community over the years, devoting her time to causes such as adult literacy and animal rights advocacy. But what Susan enjoyed most of all was being in the company of family and friends. She was always quick with a smile, a hug, and words of encouragement. She was dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Susan is survived by son Robert Behan, of Duncanville, Texas, grandchildren Alaina Behan and Derek Behan, both of Duncanville, Texas, grandchildren Onna Behan and Marissa Kuiken, both of Sioux City, Iowa, cousins Judy Padgett and Sandy Preston, both of Brooksville, Florida, niece Bethany Miller of West Creek, New Jersey, niece Meggan Lank of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey and many other extended family members.
Cremation arrangements were taken care of by Fero Funeral Home in Beverly Hills, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 27, 2020
