The family of Dr. Susana T. Donaire sadly announces her passing at her home on March 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 75. In her final months, she was blessed by the companionship of her loving extended family and close friends, meeting with them often for prayer and fellowship.
Dr. Susana Donaire was born in Badian Cebu, Philippines, on June 30, 1944, daughter of the late Attorney Jose A. Taboada and Dr. Natividad C. Taboada. She graduated from medical school at the Cebu Institute of Medicine following training at Southwestern University, Cebu City. Dr. Donaire began her career in OBGYN and Pediatrics, served as a clinical instructor at the San Vicente School of Mid-Wifery, and held various positions before opening her General & Family Practice in Homosassa in 1985. Through approximately 30 years, Dr. Donaire served patients in Citrus County, Sebring, and Avon Park.
She retired in 2014. She is fondly remembered for a philosophy and practice of highly personalized patient care; with her warmth, enthusiasm, and compassionate nature she established long-lasting friendships with countless loyal patients.
Dr. Donaire was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith. As an active parishioner at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, she was a dependable volunteer and served as a Eucharistic Minister.
As a parent and proponent of Catholic education, she was instrumental in developing interest and raising the needed funding to open Saint Scholastica Catholic School.
Dr. Donaire co-founded the Divine Mercy Prayer Group in 1992 with her mother, Dr. Natividad Taboada, and was a passionate advocate of the Tridentine Latin Mass and a prayerful life. She lectured frequently on the miraculous events of the Catholic faith, particularly the Miracle of Fatima. In recent years, she was a member and benefactor of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Fatima of Cajetan, Weeki Wachee, and the Immaculate Conception Church in Hudson.
Dr. Donaire loved to share her love of cooking and Filipino foods and culture and she loved the performing arts, particularly music. She was a master pianist and loved to entertain her frequent guests. She was a world traveler and had continued to make plans for travel and pilgrimage.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ernesto G. Donaire, M.D.
She is survived by her children, Grace D. Foust and her husband Joel, of San Diego; Cecile D. Fleckten and her husband Eric, of San Diego; and Emily T. Donaire of Tampa. She cherished her four grandchildren: Benjamin, Isabel, Ava, and Ella. She is also survived by her brother Dr. Juanito C. Taboada and wife Dr. Viola Taboada and their three children; brother Vincent C. Taboada and wife Annie and their two children; sister Josephine C. Fitzpatrick and her two children; sister Charito C. Jackson and husband Robert and their three children; and sister Angelina C. Capahi and husband Ronnie and their four children.
In total, she has twenty-seven nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be held at Strickland Funeral Home in Crystal River on Thursday, March 19th from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm. The funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 20th at 11:00 am at St. Benedict's Catholic Church followed by a burial ceremony at Crystal River Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of gifts and flowers, her daughters request contributions of any amount to The Drs. Ernesto and Susana Donaire Memorial Scholarship (newly established) to be awarded annually to a student at Crystal River High School who intends to pursue college studies in the fields of Medicine or Nursing. Donations to the Moffitt Cancer Hospital in Dr. Donaire's honor are also appreciated. Donation information and envelopes will be available at the viewing located at Strickland Funeral Home.
"Eternal rest grant onto her, O Lord, and let your perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace."
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020