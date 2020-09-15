1/1
Susie Boyd
1950 - 2020
Susie Boyd, 69 of Dunnellon, FL passed away on Thursday September 10, 2020 at her home. She was born September 17, 1950 in Brooksville, FL and was a life-long resident of the Lecanto area. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and spoiling her grandkids. She had retired from Sweetbay Grocery Co. after almost 36 years of service as a customer service clerk and bookkeeper. She was the youngest of eight children born to Charles J.D. Booth and Elsie McCall Booth and was their only daughter. She was preceded in death by three brothers Charlie, Enoch and Richard Booth. She is survived by her husband Eddie Boyd, her son Marvin Harshman, her daughter Amanda Callahan and husband Trevor, four brothers Willie Booth and wife Janet, Billie Booth and wife Paula, Cecil Booth and wife M.C., and Henry Booth and wife Millie, grandchildren Emilyn, Miranda, Marvin, Jr., and Rylan Harshman, and James King, great grandson Grayson Billanti, great granddaughters Kennedy Harshman and Riley Billanti. She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Private arrangements are under the care of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River, FL.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
