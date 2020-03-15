Suzanne Carol (Kovach) Mahr, age 77, of Citrus Springs, Florida, formerly of Wisconsin, died March 6, 2020. She was born September 21, 1942, to John and Janet (Franz) Kovach.
Suzanne grew up in Milwaukee. She studied art immediately after graduating high school. On July 16, 1966, she married Michael Mahr. In 1970, she became the proud mother of Greg. She truly enjoyed time with her family, with many camping trips in Wisconsin, boating, water skiing, and especially fishing with Greg. After some years as an office clerk with the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation DMV, she devoted her career to teaching art classes, and painting for sheer enjoyment. She taught for 15 years at technical colleges in Wisconsin before retiring to Florida, where she taught another 15 years in Citrus County,
Suzanne enjoyed her love of art, teaching and painting. Her many students and friends will miss her smile, positive attitude, and enthusiasm for life.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Michael; parents John and Janet Kovach; sister Marianne Krause Huntington and brother-in-law Gerald Krause; and brother Michael Kovach.
Suzanne is survived by her son Gregory (Julie); granddaughter Samantha; sisters-in-law Marjorie Mahr and Mary Beth (Harry) Bradshaw, and Sandi Kovach; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many friends.
A Celebration of Life remembering Suzanne will be held at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy., Hernando, FL 34442, on March 20, 2020. Visitation at 10:00 AM, with service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Shawano, WI, date yet to be determined.
Obituary also online at National Cremation Society, https://www.nationalcremation.com/location/hudson
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020