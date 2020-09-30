Suzanne H. Herkowski Raines (67) born October 7, 1952 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away September 25, 2020 in Homosassa, Florida. She was preceded in death by her Father Aloysius Herkowski, her Mother Cecilia Herkowski and a Brother Danny Herkowski. She is survived by Sisters: Christine Herkowski of California, Jo Anne Herkowski Bleichner (husband -Richard Bleichner, Sr.) of Florida; Nephew Richard Bleichner (wife - Leah, children - Kylie, Konor and Danny). Also a Niece: Angela Renee Bleichner (son - Taylor Bleichner Prieb).

Suzanne was raised in Cocoa Beach, Florida and graduated from Cocoa Beach High in 1970. Suzanne entered the United States (U.S.) Air Force on July 7, 1972 during the Vietnam Conflict. She served 21 years and 8 months working for several military Chaplains, Senior Officers and the Pentagon in Public Affairs. In this capacity she served in Alaska, the continental U.S. and overseas. She also served 8 years and 4 months working in Defense Attaché offices at four U.S. Embassies in Ankara, Turkey, Cairo, Egypt, Stockholm, Sweden and Prague, Czech Republic during the Cold War. She rose to the highest enlisted grade of Chief Master Sergeant and served 30 years and 24 days in total. Her Military decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars and the Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.

Suzanne moved to Sugarmill Woods from Mora, Sweden January 2010. She quickly became involved at First Methodist Church of Homosassa. She studied and became a Stephen Minister in 2015, served communion and held Bible studies at Superior Residences in Lecanto. She joined several bible study groups, enjoyed her Hand & Foot card games, regularly attended the Tampa Bay Rays games and loved being a member of the Elks Lodge. Suzanne was an advocate and contributor of Snippet, an animal agency until they recently closed. More than anything Suzanne was a friend and helper to everyone who met her and knew her. She will be missed by many and in many different ways!

Celebration of Life to be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church of Homosassa. Donations in lieu of flowers to be made to First United Methodist Church 8831 West Bradshaw St. Homosassa, FL 34448.

Funeral Home is Brown Funeral Home in Lecanto. Military services will be held at a later date at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery.

