1/1
Suzanne Marie (Kosmala) Chapin
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
11/27/1951-8/6/2020
Suzanne Marie Chapin (Kosmala) of Homosassa, FL passed away August 6th at Tampa General Hospital from complications from an existing heart condition. She was 68 yrs old. She was a retired dental assistant.
She is predeceased by her parents Edward and Antonia Kosmala.
She is Survived by her Beloved husband Paul Chapin of 20 yrs. Devoted Daughters Mrs. Julie Smith (Kenneth), Ms. Jessica Pawlak, Mrs. Michele Taylor (Mark), her grandchildren Sophia Smith, Presley Smith, Jagger Smith, Scarlett Smith and Axl Perry, her sister Kathleen Richichi (Tony), loving nieces Denise Kosmala, Dawn Rauch (Russ) and Elizabeth Poore (Darren), and sister-in-law Margaret Chapin.
Suzie, as most knew her, was a constant light in an often dark world. Always a kind word to share, even to those she didn't know. She was a strong woman who faced many challenges in her lifetime yet never let it get the best of her. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, trips to the Florida Keys and talking to and spending time with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, and Barry Manilow. Please when you think of her, think of the happy and fun times (and there are many) as that was what she would have wanted us all to do.
Sue was born and raised in Buffalo, NY. She raised her daughters there before relocating to Fort Lauderdale, FL, then Homosassa, FL with her Husband and best friend Paul.
A small ceremony will be held privately for the immediate family in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The Children's Heart Foundation CHD.
"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, and held so dear."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved