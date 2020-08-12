11/27/1951-8/6/2020

Suzanne Marie Chapin (Kosmala) of Homosassa, FL passed away August 6th at Tampa General Hospital from complications from an existing heart condition. She was 68 yrs old. She was a retired dental assistant.

She is predeceased by her parents Edward and Antonia Kosmala.

She is Survived by her Beloved husband Paul Chapin of 20 yrs. Devoted Daughters Mrs. Julie Smith (Kenneth), Ms. Jessica Pawlak, Mrs. Michele Taylor (Mark), her grandchildren Sophia Smith, Presley Smith, Jagger Smith, Scarlett Smith and Axl Perry, her sister Kathleen Richichi (Tony), loving nieces Denise Kosmala, Dawn Rauch (Russ) and Elizabeth Poore (Darren), and sister-in-law Margaret Chapin.

Suzie, as most knew her, was a constant light in an often dark world. Always a kind word to share, even to those she didn't know. She was a strong woman who faced many challenges in her lifetime yet never let it get the best of her. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, trips to the Florida Keys and talking to and spending time with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life, and Barry Manilow. Please when you think of her, think of the happy and fun times (and there are many) as that was what she would have wanted us all to do.

Sue was born and raised in Buffalo, NY. She raised her daughters there before relocating to Fort Lauderdale, FL, then Homosassa, FL with her Husband and best friend Paul.

A small ceremony will be held privately for the immediate family in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The Children's Heart Foundation CHD.

"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, and held so dear."

