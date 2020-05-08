Suzanne McCrary Grapel

Service Information
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL
34450
(352)-726-8323
Visitation
Friday, May 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
Suzanne McCrary Grapel of Inverness, FL, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Citrus Memorial Hospital at the age of 86.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11 AM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Clarence Helms and Ledford Hodges officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Fero Memorial Gardens Saturday at 10:00 A.M. The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the hour of service on Friday.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 8, 2020
