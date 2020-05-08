Suzanne McCrary Grapel of Inverness, FL, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Citrus Memorial Hospital at the age of 86.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11 AM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Clarence Helms and Ledford Hodges officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Fero Memorial Gardens Saturday at 10:00 A.M. The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the hour of service on Friday.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 8, 2020