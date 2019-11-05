Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 5430 West Gulf to Lake Crystal River , FL 34423 (352)-795-0111 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Brown Funeral Home 5430 West Gulf to Lake Crystal River , FL 34423 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brown Funeral Home 5430 West Gulf to Lake Crystal River , FL 34423 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Scholastica Catholic Church 4301 W. Homosassa Trail Lecanto , FL Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne Jane Tejchman (Kunz)

Suzanne "Sue" Tejchman, a resident of Homosassa, Florida, formerly of Pennsylvania, passed away on November 1, 2019, at the age of 74 years after a prolonged but courageous fight with cancer.

Sue was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 5, 1945, raised in Etna, and attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Sharpsburg. After marrying the love of her life, they eventually moved to Butler where she worked for United Telephone Company (Sprint) and raised their children. The family followed her job with Sprint to Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and then eventually to Florida.

Sue was proud to be involved in the St. Scholastica community as a reader, Eucharistic minister, CHIRP sister, and member of the Bell Choir. She developed many close and cherished friendships within her church family. She was an avid volunteer and donated her time to many wonderful causes including Vitas Hospice where she provided respite care to several families and assisted in the office. She also volunteered at Catholic Charities of Citrus Outreach, Homosassa Wildlife Park, Homosassa Public Library, and Florida Hospital.

Sue will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her husband of 54 years, Walter; their children, Michael (Renee) Tejchman and Roberta Harter; and their grandchildren William Jr., Kyle, and Shawn Hockenberry. She will also be forever remembered by her nieces, nephews and extended family and her many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Sarah (Cunningham) Kunz and her sister, Patricia Utiss.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home & Crematory, 5430 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Lecanto, Florida.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Sue on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Scholastica Catholic Church, 4301 W. Homosassa Trail, Lecanto, Florida.

Memorial donations in memory of Sue may be made to St. Scholastic Catholic Church or Vitas Hospice House.

