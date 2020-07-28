1/1
Tamara C. "Tami" Young
Tamara 'Tami' Young, 55
Homosassa
Tamara C. Young passed away on July 22, 2020 at her residence.
"Tami" was a strong, bold and beautiful person inside and out. She had a passion for karaoke and the voice of an angel.
A room would light up with her presence. Her circle of friends were small but they were family. She touched so many lives in an individual way.
Tami was a health care professional. Fond memories will be shared by her devoted partner, Chris Poston, sister, Jan (Paul) Lesight, brother, Keith Young and her sweet cockatoo, Perla.
The family would like to thank Comfort Keepers, Hospice VITAS, and her loving friends, Brenda and Brandie for their excellent care during her illness. Per her request, there will be no services. Donations can be made in her name to Ziggy's Haven Bird Sanctuary of the American Cancer Society.
Professional services are entrusted to New Serenity Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 352/563-1394.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 28, 2020.
