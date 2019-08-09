|
Mrs. Tara Berlingieri Garcia of Inverness, FL., born September 13, 1960 departed this life on August 4, 2019. Her flight was booked by Oh My God airways and arrived at Heavens gate on time.
She leaves behind her husband, love of her life and eternal friend David Garcia, sons Christopher (Autumn) and Kevin (Kaylyn), her faithful companion Baldo, granddogs: Koda, Jaxson and Bella, brother Frank (Beverly) Berlingieri, niece Venesia Berlingieri and her daughter Isabelle and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tara had a gift to make people feel welcomed and loved; she was the life of the party and enjoyed making people laugh and will be missed by her friends and family.
A Service of Remembrance of her life will be held 5:00 pm Saturday at the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes. The family will receive friends Saturday from 3:30 pm until 5:30 pm at the Chapel. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to either Citrus County Blessing or the Liferaft Group for Gist Cancer. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hooperfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019