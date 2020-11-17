Ted David Conn, age 74 of Crystal River passed away at home on Nov 11, 2020 under the loving care of his family and Vitas Hospice. Ted was born in Harvard, IL on September 30, 1946 to the late Harold O. and Mary Jane (Waldo) Conn and came to this area in 2013 from Georgetown, CA. He was employed for many years in information technology for Intel Computers. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years, Dixie K. Conn; 3 children: Jennifer Conn, Grants Pass, OR; James Conn, Fernley, NV; Matthew Conn, Simi Valley, CA; his sister, Nancy (Mike) Stevens, Lakeland, FL.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be conducted at Florida National Cemetery on Friday, November 20th at 2:00 PM with Crystal River American Legion Post #155 Honor Guard officiating. Friends wishing to join the procession to the cemetery may meet at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home by 1:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Vitas Hospice, P.O. Box 1330, Lecanto, FL 34460. Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory assisted the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store