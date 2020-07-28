1/1
Teresa Garay
Teresa Garay, age 78, Hernando, FL passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Citrus Memorial Hospital. Teresa was the daughter of Rafael and Isiabel Maldonado Correa born in the beautiful island of Manati, Puerto Rico in 1941.
Her entire family moved to New York in 1955. She attended the public schools of New York and graduated with a High School diploma.
In those early school years, she and her husband, Jose, became sweethearts. Later, they married in 1961 and were blessed to have three beautiful and amazing daughters: Yvonne, Cynthia and Melissa. She came to Citrus County in 2004 from Islandia in Long Island, NY. In the lower Eastside of New York, she worked as a public school crossing guard for many years.
Teresa and Jose relocated to Florida in 2004. She enjoyed her days relaxing in her beautiful home, going to the casinos with her friends. But her biggest enjoyment was when her family came to visit and spend time with her. She was a communicant at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 65 years, Jose Garay; 2 daughters, Cynthia Garay-Holley, Islandia, NY and Melissa Garay of Hernando, FL; her brother, Jose; her sister, Rosa; her grandchildren: Evan, Yvonna, Aiden, Baylee and Wilson, and step granddaughter, Nicolle. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Yvonne Garay in 1991. Again, as always, she was friends to many and admired by all that revolved around her life. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Friends are invited to a viewing on Wednesday from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 AM from Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church with Father Erwin Belgica, Celebrant. Additional graveside services and burial will be at the Rosehill Cemetery in Linden, NJ.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jul. 28, 2020.
