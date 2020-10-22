1/1
Terry Ann (Scenna) Brown
1956 - 2020
SCENNA BROWN, Terry Ann
Citra - Terry Ann Scenna Brown, 64, passed away October 17, 2020 surrounded by her family at home. She was born April 1, 1956 in Milford, Ct. to Phillip Alexander Scenna, Sr. and Myrtice Pearl Fargo Scenna. She was a registered nurse for many years in ICU and home health care.
She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Everette Moore Sr., two brothers James and John Scenna and loving husband Michael Lee Brown Sr. She is survived by her sons, Everette Moore, Joseph Moore, Michael Lee Brown, Jr.(Soila), David Scott Brown(Ruby); daughters Billie Jo Bolenbaugh (Adam), Sandra Moore, Kristina Marie Krainock (Mike); sister Carojen Lindsey (Paul); brothers William Scenna (Janet), Phillip Scenna Jr, (Chris); fourteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Visitations will be from 8-9:00 am and 5-7:00 pm, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2:00pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL, with Pastor Wendell Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Fort McCoy Cemetery.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2020.
