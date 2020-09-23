1/1
Terry J. Reber
1942 - 2020
Terry J. Reber, 78, of Homosassa, Florida passed away September 15, 2020. Mr. Reber was born April 29, 1942 in North Albany, Indiana to the late Joseph and Opal Reber. He had moved here 11 years ago from French Lick, Indiana upon retirement from General Mills. Terry enjoyed boating, going to the gun range, and loved working in his work shop.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two daughters, two grandchildren, three step children and four step grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 14 years Diana Swindell Reber, two daughters, Annette Devsen and Teresa Moody, three step children, Hugh Howard Kinnard, Deanna Kinnard, and Kimberly Kinnard, his sister, Sharon Gilman, two grandchildren and four step grandchildren, and Terry's close best friend, Tom Hooper.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal River, Florida.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strickland Funeral Home
1901 South Highway 19
Crystal River, FL 34429
(352) 795-2678
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lyman Strickland & the Staff of Strickland Funeral Home
