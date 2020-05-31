Theodore Anthony Kelemen, 86 of Beverly Hills, FL passed away May 12, 2020 at Bayfront Health Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, FL. He was born May 30, 1933 to Andras and Anna (Marenecz) in Budhapest, Hungary.He was the retired owner of a Dental Laboratory in Jamestown, NY. Ted loved the beauty of the mountains. He enjoyed flipping houses and was an artist at everything he did. He was excellent at tile and brick work. He loved sketching and painting portraits and was a great singer with a baritone voice. He had many friends in Florida, Georgia and Jamestown, NY and will be sadly missed by all of them, especially his fiance' Susie Bowman whom he was set to marry on his birthday. He was planning to move with Susie to the Blue Ridge Mountains to enjoy life together there. He was blessed to have two good women in his life.
Ted is also survived by his son Mark Kelemen and wife Terrie, his grandson Erick Kelemen, his brother Andy Kelemen, his fiance's daughters Laura March and Deanna Rodrock. Ted was preceded in death by his wife Rose Kelemen and his fiancés son Mark Bowman.
A private graveside service will take place in Jamestown, NY.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on May 31, 2020.