Ted, as he preferred to be called, was a Past President and Life Member of the Beverly Hills Garden Club. He was also a past Beverly Hills "Citizen of the Year". He loved gardening and willingly helped anyone and everyone with his wealth of knowledge if asked for his advice.

He worked with others in the original planting of trees on Roosevelt Blvd. and Forrest Ridge Blvd. and worked to keep them growing and healthy. Ted loved his community and was dedicated to keeping it beautiful through his service.

You would see him outside all year long tending to his gardens, but Spring was his favorite season.

He was preceded in death by sons David and Paul. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carol, his children Diane and her husband Darryl, his special "adopted daughter" Debbie Breden, and his son Theodore, Jr. He also has Grandsons, Joshua, Justin, Dennis, David and Daniel and Great Grandchildren Jasmine, Dahlia and Dillenger.

He will be sorely missed by all.

Theodore J. Vogt, Sr. passed away on February 10,2019 at his home. Originally from Long Island, NY, he moved to Beverly Hills 30 years ago. He was a Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 35 years and had been in the u.s. Navy during the Korean War.

