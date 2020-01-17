Citrus County Chronicle Obituaries
|
Theodore R. "Ted" Davidson Sr.


1931 - 2020
Theodore R. "Ted" Davidson Sr. Obituary
Theodore "Ted" R. Davidson, Sr., 88, of Crystal River, Florida passed away January 13, 2020 in Inverness, Florida. He was born September 10, 1931 in Hockings, Ohio to the late Wallace and Rachael Davidson.
Ted had moved here 62 years ago from Pinellas Park, and was a retired Butcher working for Piggly Wiggly in Dunnellon.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Sally Davidson in 2010 and a son Mark Davidson.
He is survived by four children, Richard "Dick" Davidson, Jr., Beth Hayes, Cheryl Neal, and Sheila Booth, 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and numerous great great grandchildren.
Private Interment will be at Magnolia Cemetery Lecanto, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strickland Funeral Home, Crystal River.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020
