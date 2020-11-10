Theresa Ann "Terry" Farrell, age 83, Hernando, FL passed away November 6, 2020 at The Grove Rehab Center under the care of HPH Hospice. Terry was born in Brattleboro, VT on August 26, 1937 to the late John and Anna (LaFontaine) Tansey and moved to Florida permanently in the early 1980's from from Peterborough, NH. She was of the Catholic Faith.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, James P. "Jim" Farrell; two sons, Stephen Farrell of Yarmouth, ME and Eugene Farrell of Inverness; 2 brothers, Gene and Joseph Tansey; 2 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, John and Ronald Tansey.

Catholic prayer services will be offered on Tuesday, November 10th at 11:00 AM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Fr. Tim Cummings, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Inverness. Following cremation, burial will be in the family plot of St. Peters Cemetery, Peterborough, NH. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to Hernando-Pasco Hospice, 2939 W. Gulf To Lake Highway, Lecanto, FL 34460

