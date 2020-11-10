1/1
Theresa Ann "Terry" Farrell
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Ann "Terry" Farrell, age 83, Hernando, FL passed away November 6, 2020 at The Grove Rehab Center under the care of HPH Hospice. Terry was born in Brattleboro, VT on August 26, 1937 to the late John and Anna (LaFontaine) Tansey and moved to Florida permanently in the early 1980's from from Peterborough, NH. She was of the Catholic Faith.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 63 years, James P. "Jim" Farrell; two sons, Stephen Farrell of Yarmouth, ME and Eugene Farrell of Inverness; 2 brothers, Gene and Joseph Tansey; 2 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, John and Ronald Tansey.
Catholic prayer services will be offered on Tuesday, November 10th at 11:00 AM from the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Fr. Tim Cummings, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Inverness. Following cremation, burial will be in the family plot of St. Peters Cemetery, Peterborough, NH. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to Hernando-Pasco Hospice, 2939 W. Gulf To Lake Highway, Lecanto, FL 34460

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Service
11:00 AM
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, smiles fade, and the memories live on forever. With heartfelt sympathy to the Farrell Family, may you find comfort. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved