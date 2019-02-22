|
|
Theresa ""Elaine"" Huckabee, passed away February 16, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL. She was born in Miami, FL on October 5, 1949 to the late Byrd Johnson and Mary Magdaline (Tolbert) Huckabee.
Elaine was a restaurant waitress, and arrived in this area in 2003, coming from Trappe, MD. She was a Methodist by faith. She enjoyed reading, gardening, doing jigsaw puzzles, and color pencil and painting art.
Elaine is survived by her loving children Robbin Daniels Wilson of Floral City, FL, Sheila Daniels of Secretary, MD, Stephanie Summer Breedlove of Dover, DE; and Rusty Huckabee and his wife Ariene of Inverness, her brother John Huckabee; her sister, Denise Chambers; her grandchildren: Ashley, Cory, Amber, Tyler, Sierrah, Emily, and Stefani; and great grandchildren: Caroline and Everett.
Private cremation arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness.
Sign the guest book at www.chronicleonline.com.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019