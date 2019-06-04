Theresa M. Newberry, age 78, Inveness FL passed away at home on May 31, 2019. Terry was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 25, 1940 to the late Charles J. and Marie (Lynch) Magee. She moved to Citrus County in 1986 from St Petersburg, FL.

After graduating from high school Terry worked for Bell Telephone Company. She was then recruited by an advertising company in St. Petersburg. She worked with her father in his accounting business and when he died she inherited his business. She closed it when she retired and moved to Floral City, but continued as an accountant at H & R Block. She became president of the Floral City Garden Club and an active member of the Floral City Historical Society. She was also an active member of St Margaret's Episcopal Church.

Left to mourn her passing is her daughter, Marian Borchers of Inverness and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry R. Newberry on December 20, 2018 and a brother, Charles Joseph Magee.

There will be a Requiem scheduled for Terry on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St Margaret's Episcopal Church with Pastor Eugene Reuman as celebrant. There will be a reception at the church following the ceremony. Committal service will follow at a later date at Florida National Cemetery. The Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory is assisting the family. Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 4, 2019