|
|
Therese C. Daigneault, age 95, of Lecanto, passed away at Brentwood Health Care Center on May 26, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness with Father Claudius Mganga, Celebrant. Following the mass, Therese will be laid to rest with her husband at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on June 2, 2019