Therese DiBlasio, 92, of Hernando, FL, passed away on April 9, 2020 in Lecanto, FL. She was born October 13, 1927 in Fall River, MA, daughter of the late Raymond and Catherine Carroll.
Therese lived in Citrus Hills for many years and spent the last few years at the Grand Living in Hernando. She was a member of St. Scholastica Catholic Church in Lecanto.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James DiBlasio; sisters, Katherine and Bernice; and brothers, Charles and David.
Therese is survived by her sister, Carolyn Piscopio and her husband Joe of Hernando, FL; brother, Raymond Carroll of Miami, FL; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her late husband's five children.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Therese at a later date. She will be interred with her late husband James in St. Patrick's Cemetery, East Greenwich, RI.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020