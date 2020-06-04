Thereza J. Campolo, 92, of Inverness, FL, passed away on May 31, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1928 in New Bedford, MA, daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Pitta.
She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Her hobbies included sewing and cooking.
Mrs. Campolo will always be remembered for her sense of humor and her willingness to help others. She always put the needs of her family before her own.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Campolo, her daughter, Rebecca Simonson, and her Great Grandson, Abraham Hogan.
Survivors include three granddaughters, Jennifer Stewart, Thereza Choquette, and Constance Fechenda; as well as nine great grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11:30 AM, Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12 noon on Monday at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. Mrs. Campolo will be laid to rest at Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills, FL.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.