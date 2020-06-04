Thereza J. Campolo
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thereza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thereza J. Campolo, 92, of Inverness, FL, passed away on May 31, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1928 in New Bedford, MA, daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Pitta.
She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Her hobbies included sewing and cooking.
Mrs. Campolo will always be remembered for her sense of humor and her willingness to help others. She always put the needs of her family before her own.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Campolo, her daughter, Rebecca Simonson, and her Great Grandson, Abraham Hogan.
Survivors include three granddaughters, Jennifer Stewart, Thereza Choquette, and Constance Fechenda; as well as nine great grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11:30 AM, Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Heinz Funeral Home in Inverness. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12 noon on Monday at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Inverness. Mrs. Campolo will be laid to rest at Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills, FL.
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation, Inverness, FL. heinzfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heinz Funeral Home & Cremation
2507 Highway 44 W
Inverness, FL 34453
(352) 341-1288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved