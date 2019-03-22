Thomas Corbitt Wilson, age 69, of Inverness, Florida, passed away March 8, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Florida. Thomas was born on March 1, 1950, and was a resident of Inverness, Florida and Adel, Georgia.
He is survived by his mother, Francis Rollins; life partner, Katy Para; two daughters, Jennifer Perry and her husband Michael, and Bridget Smith and her husband, Marshall; one son, Thomas B. Wilson and his life partner, Erika; one brother, Donald Wilson and his wife, Glenda; four grandchildren, Michaela Perry, Elizabeth Wilson, Addilynn Brooks, and Thomas J. Wilson.
The family will be having a Celebration of Life at a future date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019