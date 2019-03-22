Thomas C. Wilson

Thomas Corbitt Wilson, age 69, of Inverness, Florida, passed away March 8, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Florida. Thomas was born on March 1, 1950, and was a resident of Inverness, Florida and Adel, Georgia.
He is survived by his mother, Francis Rollins; life partner, Katy Para; two daughters, Jennifer Perry and her husband Michael, and Bridget Smith and her husband, Marshall; one son, Thomas B. Wilson and his life partner, Erika; one brother, Donald Wilson and his wife, Glenda; four grandchildren, Michaela Perry, Elizabeth Wilson, Addilynn Brooks, and Thomas J. Wilson.
The family will be having a Celebration of Life at a future date.
Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019
