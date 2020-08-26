Thomas Herbert Wolf, age 64, Inverness passed away August 23, 2020 at Citrus Memorial Hospital. Tom was born in St. Petersburg, Florida on October 1, 1955 to the late Charles and Juanita (Thornberg) Wolf and came to Citrus County in 1973 from there. He worked for the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary for 27 years before he retired and then became employed by the CSX Railroad as an engineer. Tom was a long time member of the 4-H Foundation, the Citrus County Fair Association, and a long time member of the Inverness Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed being involved with the Fair Association and working with the youth in their 4-H projects. While at the Fair Association, he was instrumental in remodeling the snack bar for the fair.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Wolf in May 22, 2011, his mother, Juanita Wolf in April 13, 2020. He is survived by his long time caregivers, Tony and Sharon Wiesen. They were truly his friends and always present when needed.

Friends are invited to attend a gathering on Friday, August 28th, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home. There will be a time for personal remarks and sharing memories of Tom beginning at 5:30 PM. Tom's urn will be laid to rest in Oak Ridge Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Tom's memory to the Citrus County Fair Association or the 4-H Foundation, 3600 So. Florida Avenue, Inverness, FL 34450.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store