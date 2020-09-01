1/1
Thomas J. Brannelly
1937 - 2020
Thomas J. Brannelly of Plano, TX and formerly of Homosassa, FL passed away August 28, 2020 at the age of 83. Thomas was born in New York City, NY on August 19, 1937 to the late John and Bridget (Gallagher) Brannelly. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy from 1955 to 1959. After his military service, Thomas went to work for the United States Postal Service retiring after 38 years of service. He made Walden Woods in Homosassa, FL his home after relocating from Monroe Township, NJ. Following the passing of his wife June Brannelly in 2017, Thomas moved to Texas to be closer to his family.
Thomas is a former member of the Homosassa Lion's Club and the Citrus County Crime Watch. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 15154, Saint Vincent De Paul Society, the American Irish Club of Lecanto, FL and the West Citrus Elks Club of Homosassa, FL. Thomas had volunteered much of his time over the years at Daystar, Catholic Charities Food Kitchen in Crystal River and the St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store in Spring Hill. He also collected donations of food in Walden Woods for distribution to the Homeless Veterans Missions in Crystal River and Inverness. In his spare time he enjoyed playing Bocce Ball at the American Irish Club.
Thomas is survived by his brother James Brannelly of New York City, his step daughter Carolyn Nielsen and grandchildren Daniel and Brenna Nielsen. Also survived by sisters in law Jacqueline Beardslee of Plano, TX and Marge Cucci (Nick) of Oak Ridge, NJ, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Kathleen McKenna and Eileen Memoli.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM from St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Homosassa with Father J. Glenn Diaz, Celebrant. Friends may join the family in visitation on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home in Inverness. The Knights of Columbus will recite the Holy Rosary at 4:30 PM. Thomas will be laid to rest privately at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are under the care of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.

Published in Citrus County Chronicle on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
